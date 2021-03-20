3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Ontario area, USGS says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Ontario area Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.USGS said the quake hit at around 3:49 p.m. and was about 2.92 miles in depth.The temblor was approximately 4.6 miles from Upland, 5.1 miles from Chino and 5.4 miles from Montclair.A map provided by USGS shows the epicenter of the quake was near Ontario International Airport.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but ABC7 received a few calls into the newsroom from people who felt the shaking. Many people online also reported feeling the quake.