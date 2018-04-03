Ontario family demanding justice for 45-year-old father's unsolved shooting death

It's been two months since Edgar Quinones was gunned down in his front yard, and still no one's been arrested. (KABC)

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
It's been two months since a 45-year old Ontario man was gunned down in his front yard, and still no one's been arrested.

"This person left him lying like an animal," said Armida Quinones, the victim's wife. "He did not deserve this."

It happened on the morning of Jan. 25 in the 2100 block of S. Palmetto Ave. in Ontario.

Family members say it was approximately 5:45 a.m., when Edgar Quinones walked outside and got into his car to head to work.

They believe someone walked up to his vehicle, and fired once through the window, grazing Quinones in the face. They say Quinones must have stumbled out to confront the gunman, who then fired twice at Quinones, who collapsed on the front yard.

A memorial of candles and flowers marks the position where his body was found.

"He had such a beautiful spirit, and a smile that was just so beautiful," said the victim's wife. "We just want justice for my husband. I'm his voice now, and that's what I need to do."

Ontario police confirm the date and time of the homicide, and say detectives are diligently working the investigation. But they say they have no suspect information to release.

"He would just be there for me; he would just light up my heart," said the victim's seven-year old daughter April Quinones. "He was (my angel). But now I have an angel to protect me each and every day of my life."

While police work the investigation, the victim's family is urging people who might have information on the case to come forward.

"There has to be somebody out there who saw something," said Armida Quinones. "I know it was dark, but please come forward... to get some kind of justice for my husband."
