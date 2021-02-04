Ontario hazmat situation at office building prompts massive response from firefighter-paramedics

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning prompted a massive response from emergency personnel at an office building in Ontario, authorities said.
Few details of the situation on South Baker Avenue were immediately confirmed.
A spokesperson for the Ontario Fire Department said the agency's firefighter-paramedics were at the scene.
At least six ambulances were summoned to the location.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
