Ontario hazmat situation at office building prompts massive response from firefighter-paramedics

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning prompted a massive response from emergency personnel at an office building in Ontario, authorities said.Few details of the situation on South Baker Avenue were immediately confirmed.A spokesperson for the Ontario Fire Department said the agency's firefighter-paramedics were at the scene. News video from AIR7 HD showed an impromptu triage area in front of the building, where emergency responders were speaking with several people, some of them covered in blankets.At least six ambulances were summoned to the location.Dozens of other individuals were seen in an adjacent parking lot after the office building was apparently evacuated.