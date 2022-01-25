Suspect in deadly Ontario shooting arrested in North Hollywood after police pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Ontario is in custody after leading police on a chase all the way to North Hollywood.The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East D Street, according to Ontario police.Authorities say 31-year-old Gilbert Conorquie, a resident of North Hollywood, got into an argument with the victim in front of a home, and at some point, Conorquie shot the victim several times before fleeing the scene.Officials have not identified the victim, who died at the scene.Responding officers saw Conorquie driving away from the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed, and refused to stop after officers tried to pull him over, according to the Ontario Police Department. That's when a vehicle pursuit began.Police say Conorquie was eventually taken into custody near Lankershim Boulevard and Miranda Street in North Hollywood, after he pulled over and complied with officers' orders.A gun was recovered from Conorquie's vehicle, officials said. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on murder, felony evading, and several weapons charges.Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Det. Jeff Zeen at (909) 408-1744 or (909) 986-6711.