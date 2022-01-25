Suspect in deadly Ontario shooting arrested in North Hollywood after police pursuit

EMBED <>More Videos

Ontario fatal shooting suspect arrested in North Hollywood after chase

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Ontario is in custody after leading police on a chase all the way to North Hollywood.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East D Street, according to Ontario police.

Authorities say 31-year-old Gilbert Conorquie, a resident of North Hollywood, got into an argument with the victim in front of a home, and at some point, Conorquie shot the victim several times before fleeing the scene.

Officials have not identified the victim, who died at the scene.

Responding officers saw Conorquie driving away from the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed, and refused to stop after officers tried to pull him over, according to the Ontario Police Department. That's when a vehicle pursuit began.

Police say Conorquie was eventually taken into custody near Lankershim Boulevard and Miranda Street in North Hollywood, after he pulled over and complied with officers' orders.

A gun was recovered from Conorquie's vehicle, officials said. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on murder, felony evading, and several weapons charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Det. Jeff Zeen at (909) 408-1744 or (909) 986-6711.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countynorth hollywoodlos angeles countycrimepolice chasesan bernardino countyhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tioni Theus: $60K reward under consideration in teen killing
NBA player Jaxson Hayes charged with domestic violence in LA
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at OC jewelry store
Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox News reporter a vulgarity
Dramatic video shows LAPD sergeant save baby from choking
Service dog dies after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Koreatown
SAT going digital in shifting college admissions atmosphere
Show More
Family of man killed in South LA pleads for help, end to gun violence
Man believed to have set BMW on fire in DTLA in custody, police say
FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work vs. omicron
Over 100 shots fired in Inglewood ambush that killed 4, neighbor says
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
More TOP STORIES News