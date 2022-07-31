WATCH LIVE

Active shooter reports at Ontario Mills Mall false, police chief says; mall marked safe

Police said some sort of altercation occurred that led multiple people inside the mall to report a possible active shooter.

12 minutes ago
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Shoppers witnessed a chaotic scene unfold at Ontario Mills Mall Saturday afternoon after people began reporting a possible active shooter.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said some sort of altercation occurred that led multiple people inside the mall to report a possible active shooter.

ABC7 viewers reported seeing shoppers running for safety while others sheltered in place.

However, when police arrived and cleared the scene, they found no evidence of a shooting and no injuries were reported.

Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz issued a tweet Saturday night confirming reports of an active shooter were "false."

"The mall is safe," read the tweet.

Still, investigators are asking people to avoid the mall as they investigate what led to the panic.

