Detectives with the Ontario Police Department arrested a suspect believed to have committed numerous acts of child molestation on a family member.Ernesto Santos, 49, of Ontario has been booked on numerous charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. Authorities took Santos into custody Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Mountain Avenue.Investigators believe he may have committed similar assaults on other children and are asking anyone who feels they may have been victimized to file a report.Santos is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail.Anyone with information regarding these or similar incidents is urged to contact Det. Dave Newland at 909-408-1898 or 909-986-6711.