Ontario man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child family member

Ernesto Santos, 49, of Ontario has been booked on numerous charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. (Ontario Police Department)

ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Detectives with the Ontario Police Department arrested a suspect believed to have committed numerous acts of child molestation on a family member.

Ernesto Santos, 49, of Ontario has been booked on numerous charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. Authorities took Santos into custody Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Mountain Avenue.

Investigators believe he may have committed similar assaults on other children and are asking anyone who feels they may have been victimized to file a report.

Santos is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding these or similar incidents is urged to contact Det. Dave Newland at 909-408-1898 or 909-986-6711.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultmolestationsex crimessex abuse against childrensex offenderarrestOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News