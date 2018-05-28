Ontario murder suspect arrested at US-Mexico border; bail set at $1,000,000

A murder suspect has been arrested in the death of a 41-year-old man who was gunned down earlier this month at his home in Ontario. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A murder suspect has been arrested in the death of a 41-year-old man who was gunned down earlier this month at his home in Ontario, authorities said.

Alex Garcia, 39, fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting and was apprehended May 24 when he tried to re-enter California at the San Diego border, the Ontario Police Department announced Saturday.

He is suspected in the killing of Nino Munoz, who was shot shortly before midnight May 11 in the 300 block of Carlton Street, authorities said.

"Information received from witnesses indicate the suspect knew the victim and they had engaged in some type of argument prior to the shooting," police said at the time.

According to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the police department, which are jointly investigating the case, Garcia was booked on a murder charge and held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Ontario police Detective Robert Marquez at (909) 395-2777 or (909) 986-6711.
