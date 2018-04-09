Ontario Sam's Club explosion: Suspect formally charged with attempted murder, arson

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors formally charged a man with nine criminal counts days after he allegedly detonated two small explosive devices inside a Sam's Club in Ontario. (KABC/Ontario Police Department)

By and ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Prosecutors on Monday formally charged a man with eight criminal counts days after he allegedly detonated two small explosive devices inside a Sam's Club in Ontario.

Hugo Gonzalez, a 49-year-old Fontana resident, faces three counts of attempted murder, one count of arson, two counts of exploding a device, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of evading police. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Rancho Cucamonga police have confirmed that Gonzalez is a person of interest in a home invasion robbery that occurred in the area of Lemon and Malachite avenues on April 3. In that incident, an 89-year-old woman was tied up while her residence was ransacked.

According to investigators, the intruder fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic with a black front fender and a Domino's Pizza sign on top of the car.

No injuries were reported in the Sam's Club explosion, which was partially captured on surveillance video Thursday at the warehouse store in the 900 block of Milliken Avenue. Gonzalez was taken into custody after a brief car chase.

Bomb squad personnel found bomb-making materials inside Gonzalez's Honda Civic, according to the Ontario Police Department. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a Domino's Pizza sign in the trunk of the car.

Meanwhile, the suspect's nearby apartment building was evacuated as investigators searched his home; no explosives were found in the unit.

The motive for the incident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionfirefightersbomb squadpolice officerOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows moment of explosive device detonation inside IE Sam's Club
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood, LAPD says
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News