Ontario Sam's Club explosion: Suspect to appear in court

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --The man suspected of setting off explosives in a Sam's Club in San Bernardino County is expected in court on Tuesday.
Hugo Gonzalez, 49, faces several charges, including suspicion of arson and possessing a destructive device.
Video showed shoppers scrambling as bombs went off inside the Ontario store on Thursday.
Employees rushed in to put out the fire as smoke filled the store.
Gonzalez was arrested after leading police on a short chase.
RELATED: Video shows moment of explosive device detonation inside IE Sam's Club