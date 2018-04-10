Ontario Sam's Club explosion: Suspect to appear in court

EMBED </>More Videos

The man suspected of setting off explosives in a Sam's Club in San Bernardino County is expected in court on Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
The man suspected of setting off explosives in a Sam's Club in San Bernardino County is expected in court on Tuesday.

Hugo Gonzalez, 49, faces several charges, including suspicion of arson and possessing a destructive device.

Video showed shoppers scrambling as bombs went off inside the Ontario store on Thursday.

Employees rushed in to put out the fire as smoke filled the store.

Gonzalez was arrested after leading police on a short chase.

RELATED: Video shows moment of explosive device detonation inside IE Sam's Club
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video from an Ontario Sam's Club shows aisles filling with smoke after the detonation of two explosive devices inside the store Thursday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionbomb squadcourtOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ontario Sam's Club explosion: Suspect formally charged
Video shows moment of explosive device detonation inside IE Sam's Club
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News