ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Grieving students gathered at school to remember two Ontario sisters police say were murdered by their mother.
They held a vigil for 14-year old Amy Nguyen and her 4-month old sister at Westcrest Junior High.
Last week, the girls' father returned home to find them dead in the garage and his wife, Linda, unresponsive.
Amy was a special needs student.
One of her classroom aides is among the many shaken by her death.
"She always used to say hi to me," said Sergio, a class aide for Amy. "It really made my day when she said hi to me."
Linda Nguyen has been charged with murder.
She's being held without bail.
Grieving Ontario school honors memory of sisters who were allegedly killed by mother
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News