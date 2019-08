Grieving Ontario school honors memory of sisters who were allegedly killed by mother

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Grieving students gathered at school to remember two Ontario sisters police say were murdered by their mother.They held a vigil for 14-year old Amy Nguyen and her 4-month old sister at Westcrest Junior High.Last week, the girls' father returned home to find them dead in the garage and his wife, Linda, unresponsive.Amy was a special needs student.One of her classroom aides is among the many shaken by her death."She always used to say hi to me," said Sergio, a class aide for Amy. "It really made my day when she said hi to me."Linda Nguyen has been charged with murder. She's being held without bail.