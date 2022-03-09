San Diego man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after mass overdose that left 1 dead: Video

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Newly released video shows the disturbing result of a 2019 mass overdose involving opioids that left one man dead.The footage was released Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, showing the incident outside the QuarterDeck Cocktail Bar in El Cajon.According to prosecutors, at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019, Perry Davis gave three people what they believed was cocaine but was actually mixed with fentanyl.Soon after ingesting the substance, a woman in the surveillance video is seen collapsing. Moments later, a man can be seen falling to the ground.As first responders arrive, a third victim can be seen collapsing. Narcan was given to all three, but only two could be revived.El Cajon resident Joshua Chambers, a 25-year-old husband and father of two, was pronounced dead about an hour later.Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison.