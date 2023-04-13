Aspiring welder reunites with firefighters who saved her life during near-fatal crash on 405 Freeway

On March 20, Wegner lost control of her car and crashed into an electrical pole. The Orange County Fire Authority Fire said it was one of the most technical extrications they have had to perform.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A warm welcome awaited McKenzie Wegner as she miraculously walked up to Fire Station 51 in Irvine more than three weeks after surviving a single-car accident on the 405 Freeway.

"I tried moving as much as I can," Wegner said. "Once I realized that my legs were like ... I couldn't pull them forward. My arm was stuck that way. I couldn't go that way. I was scared no one was going to find me."

A team working with DPR Construction, which included Luis Franco, was nearby. They heard the crash, called 911 and rushed in to help.

"She couldn't move at all," said Franco. "She was pinned. It literally looked like she was carrying the whole weight of the vehicle on her."

Wegner, who is going school to become a welder, was worried about losing her arm.

"I needed somebody there with me at all times. I needed to know that I was going to be ok," Wegner said.

Franco said he was sure to keep her calm during the frightening ordeal.

"I grabbed her hand and told her, 'Everything is going to be ok. Don't worry about anything. I promise you. Just keep the faith,'" he said.

Orange County Fire Authority Fire Capt. Danny Goodwin said this was one of the most technical extrications they have had to perform.

"We had to lift and move the vehicle away from the telephone pole. Priority was her arm," Goodwin said. "Then we couldn't move that car anywhere closer to the telephone pole because it would have crushed her head and probably killed her."

Wegner said she's thankful she's able to reunite with the first responders and good Samaritans who helped save her life.

"It's really awesome that I get to say thank you to everybody who actually helped me and saved me and rescued me," she said.

As far as her hand, she's hoping to make full recovery by next year and continue her journey of becoming a welder.