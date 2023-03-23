Armed man captured on video pouring accelerant to set fire to Santa Ana building

A search is underway for an armed arson suspect who was captured on video setting fire to a building in Santa Ana.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for an armed arson suspect who was captured on video setting fire to a building in Santa Ana.

It took Orange County Fire Authority firefighters 11 minutes to put out a blaze that had fully engulfed a commercial building on March 20 around 3:30 a.m.

After looking over surveillance footage from inside the building, located in the 1000 block of 6th Street, OCFA Capt. Brian Abney said fire crews realized foul play was involved.

"Our investigators have now reclassified that fire as an arson fire," Abney said.

Abney said they can't release any details as to how the suspect got into the building or if anything was taken.

"Fortunately, for our investigators and Santa Ana PD detectives there is very clear video of this arson suspect," Abney said.

In the video, the suspect is seen splashing some sort of liquid over a desk.

Abney believes that helped ignite the fire.

"It is obvious that the individual is using some type of accelerant," he said. "As far as what that accelerant is, it's not been released."

Abney also said the arson suspect was holding a gun when he entered the building.

OCFA hopes someone will recognize him before he hurts anyone.

"We're actually asking for the public's help at this time to identify this suspect," Abney said.

Orange County Fire Authority investigators are calling their suspect armed and dangerous. Anyone with information that can lead them to the suspect is urged to call (949) 560-0665 immediately.