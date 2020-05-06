Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications

Newport Beach joins several Orange County beaches in receiving approval this week from the state to reopen, allowing for "active recreation." Some of the beaches have additional rules about hours and weekends.
The reversal comes less than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Newsom announced the approval to reopen Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Dana Point in Orange County as the state prepares to enter the second phase of easing statewide coronavirus restrictions.
Just a day before, Newsom announced the reopening of beaches in San Clemente and Laguna Beach.
The beaches were allowed to reopen with modifications to protect public health and avoid crowding.
