Laguna Beach to close beaches for July 4 weekend as other OC cities stay open

Laguna Beach has decided to close its beach for the July 4th holiday weekend, while several other Orange County cities plan to keep theirs open.
By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach has decided to close its beach for the July 4th holiday weekend, while several other Orange County cities plan to keep theirs open.

A number of coastal communities throughout Southern California have decided to close their beaches over the holiday weekend as the state sees a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Beaches will be closed in all of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

RELATED: Ventura County beaches to close for July 4 weekend

RELATED: Los Angeles County beaches to close over July 4 weekend

The Laguna Beach city council voted Tuesday night to close the beach for the weekend. The city has also canceled its annual fireworks display.

Huntington Beach, which had seen several large protests against closure orders this spring, is keeping its beach open for the holiday weekend. But extra patrols will be in place to "encourage and enforce social distancing," the city says.

The pier and beaches will also be open.

Huntington Beach is not allowing fireworks displays this year because of state regulations restricting large gatherings during the pandemic.

The city does plan to hold a modified 4th of July Parade and Community Celebration.

Newport Beach is keeping its beaches open during the holiday weekend for the regular hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks and drinking in public are not allowed, the city notes.
