ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 children received the surprise of their lives Saturday during a drive-thru Christmas party in Orange County.
St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange hosted the holiday celebrations, complete with Santa Claus delivering gifts to each attendee.
Among the more-than-deserving recipients: children living in temporary motels and shelters, underserved families affected by cancer, and survivors of domestic violence.
OC hospital helps underprivileged children with drive-thru Christmas party
