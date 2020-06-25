Coronavirus Orange County

More than half of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County are under 44

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Although the elderly are known to be among the most vulnerable in the fight against the coronavirus, more than half of the confirmed cases in Orange County are among people under the age of 44.

According to data from the Orange County Health Care Agency, 52% percent of cases are in individuals who are 44-years-old and below. Sixteen percent of those who tested positive in the county are between the ages of 35-44, 11 percent are 18-24 and five percent fall under the 0-17 age category.

The age group with the largest number of positive COVID-19 cases for the county as a whole are those between the ages of 25 to 34, making up 20 percent of all cases.

County health officials on Thursday reported seven additional deaths and 506 new coronavirus cases, bringing the region's totals to 306 deaths and 11,511 cases. Just over 5,320 people have recovered from the virus to date.

Those numbers come a day after county health officials reported their highest single-day death toll from coronavirus, announcing 26 fatalities.

California this week also set daily records for new cases and officials continue to urge caution and dangle enforcement threats to try to curb the spikes.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is prepared to "revert back" to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, if necessary, as California continues to see a rise in cases.



The virus is spreading at private gatherings in homes, and more young people are testing positive, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

"There is a sense that a lot of young people, well you're young so you feel a little bit more invincible but, respectfully, often that can be a selfish mindset," Newsom said.

Even if younger people may not show as many symptoms, they are still spreaders of the virus.

"And they can spread it to people that simply cannot handle the virus as younger healthier people can," he said.

CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Gov. Newsom says

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spike around California following weeks of reopening.



The governor's warning fits with those made by city and state leaders in other parts of the US -- including across the South -- who have said an increasing number of young people are testing positive.

Some officials across the country have pointed to parties, bars and other gatherings as where that spread is happening.

The state broke a record Tuesday with an increase of more than 7,000 cases in a day, obliterating a record hit a day earlier, when more than 5,000 new cases were recorded, officials reported Wednesday.

The state's positivity rate -- how many people test positive compared with how many in total are being tested -- has also been on the rise in recent days, as have hospitalizations, which are up nearly 30% in two weeks, the governor said.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicdomestic violencecoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ORANGE COUNTY
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
COVID-19 in OC: Officials report highest daily deaths
OC face covering debate heating up amid calls to enforce statewide order
Nail salons reopening in OC after months-long closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Newsom says
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Trump administration open to 2nd stimulus check. Here's what that could look like
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
Sahara desert dust storm will move into US Thursday
Heading to Vegas? Nevada issues face mask order
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
Show More
Santa Monica Pier begins to reopen after monthslong closure
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
Dr. Fauci praises CA, calls mask wearing 'public health issue,' not political one
Hollywood Bowl hosts food distribution
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
More TOP STORIES News