Faith, business and labor union leaders request renewed mask order in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Supporters of the use of face coverings in Orange County showed up Tuesday to ask the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to once again make mandatory the use of masks in public, but they were met with an onslaught of opposition.
Dozens of protestors against the use of masks spoke off topic, which led to the decision by supervisors to move the meeting to a closed session.
The rally continued outside chambers.
Faith and business leaders joined the executive director of the Orange County Labor Federation, Gloria Alvarado, for a planned press conference Tuesday.
"We want to make sure that everybody protects themselves and make sure that we protect others by wearing a mask and making sure that as we shop, as we have fun, we do it in a safe manner," Alvarado said.
The interim county health officer's order on June 11 only strongly suggests the use of masks.
Business owners like Samuel Ruiz, the co-owner and co-founder of Cafe Cultura in downtown, were left wondering over the weekend what the new rule requires. Ruiz said he got answers from the county during a call Monday, when he says he was told his employees are required to wear face masks.
"We don't want to make the choice for our customers as far as forcing them to wear it or forcing them not to wear it, so we're simply gonna allow the customer to make that choice, knowing that our staff is still continuing to take every precaution for them help," he said.
Although anti-mask demonstrators worked hard to hijack the group's organized press conference, the pro-mask message was clear.
Glynn Dana Shevlin said she is a Disneyland Hotel employee and is ready to re-open the economy and get back to work, but she wants to know everyone is protected.
"We need to wear masks. We need to keep six feet apart and that is something I want to make sure that we have the right to also. Keep ourself safe and our guests who come to the hotel," Shevlin said.
There is a petition on Change.org asking O.C. health leaders to make face coverings mandatory again. It amassed over 30,000 signatures by Wednesday morning.
The Orange County Labor Federation said because the meeting was moved to a closed session Tuesday, they sent the Board of Supervisors a letter and planned to return during the following Tuesday's meeting to ask masks be made mandatory in pubic again in the county.
