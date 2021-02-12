OC school district offering coronavirus testing to teachers, students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10329858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people can skip COVID-19 quarantines.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Even as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, one school district in Orange County is doubling down on the importance of testing for the coronavirus.The Orange Unified School District is offering free COVID-19 testing to teachers and high school students at different locations for the next three weeks."I think that's fantastic," said Jennifer Greenwalt, a teacher who works at Fletcher Elementary School. "It's just so important for people to have access to testing. It gives peace of mind, and just a confidence to getting back into the classroom."In Orange County, most teachers are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Which is why Greenwalt said prioritizing COVID-19 testing is important."I think the testing combined with the vaccinations means we're heading in the right direction."The free testing will occur every Wednesday for the next three weeks. This week's testing occurred at Villa Park High School. Next week it will happen at the school district office, and the following week at El Modena High School."We're offering it as a service to our community and to our staff and students," said Ken Miller at Villa Park High School, where of the 1,500 students and staff there is only only current COVID-19 case."Our district has done a great job providing PPE, and maintaining a safe environment, so it's been very minimal."