Inflation making it tough for Orange County Food Bank to meet demand. Here's how to help

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Inflation is impacting food banks across the country, and it is no different in Orange County.

For instance, Orange County Food Bank's hub in Garden Grove sees food come in and go out almost immediately every single day.

"This year we've already given out 13 million pounds of food," said Gregory Scott, CEO and president of Community Action Partnership of Orange County.

Since the pandemic, Scott said they've seen the number of people they serve skyrocket.

He said keeping up with the demand has been tough since the price of food has also gone up.

"The speed of inflation I think came so quickly and so drastically that we were not ready for it," Scott said.

He said groups of people who never needed help in the past are now lining up to get food.

Scott said families are having conversations on how to prioritize paying for much-needed items, such as diapers, food and medical care.

Scott said as more people struggle to put food on the table less donations come in.

"We need donated food, which is harder to get now, and we're finding ourselves now having to write a check for some of the food that we're getting. And some of that food we're priced out of because the pricing is so high that we're not able to get," Scott said.

Community Action Partnership said inflation is creating its own set of challenges and they're adapting as best they can to continue serving the community.

"That means we have to raise more money to be able to do it because donated food alone is not going to be suffice in this new environment and this new business model going forward," Scott said.

He added inflation is not just impacting food donations but other items that are needed like diapers as well.

If you would like to donate to Community Action Partnership, click here.