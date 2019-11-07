Orange County gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's violent gang task force executed several arrest warrants in Santa Ana and other cities Thursday, according to officials.

All suspects were taken into custody in the early morning, and a press conference is expected to be held later in the day with more details.

Officials say an Uzi with a silencer and an AR assault rifle were found at one location.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyarrestgangwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
LA boosting solar power with Kern County deal
Show More
Local heroes honored at Lakewood Award of Valor event
Customers of 'Elote Man' rally around him after attack
Lower income areas more likely to have structures destroyed in wildfires
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Pedestrian struck by hit-run driver in downtown LA - VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News