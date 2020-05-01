Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes faces class action lawsuit from ACLU to release medically-vulnerable inmates

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes is facing a class action lawsuit from the ACLU to release 500 medically vulnerable inmates.
The legal action comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 117 inmates throughout the jail system.
Sheriff Barnes says he has taken several measures to protect inmates and staff, including early release of low-level inmates.
