Orange County promotes mail-in ballots, promises safe election

Orange County and state election officials are assuring voters of a fair and secure election as 1.7 million mail-in ballots go out to OC voters.
Mail-in ballots were loaded onto trucks Monday morning at the Orange County election office to be sent to the U.S. Postal Service, which will deliver the ballots to all 1.7 million registered voters in the county.

As early voting begins in California, election officials are looking for ways to safeguard the election and give voters peace of mind.

Orange County election officials gathered on Monday to encourage voters to send in their ballots by mail, and to promise that the election will be safe and fair.

"We want to make sure that the laws and the regulations and the rules are followed," said Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelly.

All California residents will be sent mail-in ballots, even if they choose to vote by mail.

"Yes, we will have safe in-person opportunities to vote, but our first recommendation is for folks who can to vote by mail," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Officials say they will investigate issues that are based on legitimate information.

"It's not just anecdotal, it's not just 'I think,' or 'I feel.' For us to look at something either at the local level or the state level, we need specifics," said Padilla.

Orange County voters can use dropoff boxes to send in their ballots or vote in person at several voting centers, mobile sites or at the Orange County Election Office.

"We will protect the vote, and we will not allow rhetoric to control this election. Rhetoric cannot control this election," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "Facts will control this election."
