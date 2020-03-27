Coronavirus

With Orange County tourism at standstill, cities looking for economic solutions

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The tourism industry in Orange County, as is in many other places, is at a standstill due to the nationwide call to stop the spread of COVID-19 with social distancing.

The county usually sees about 44 million visitors a year - 30 million of them visit Anaheim. More than half of Anaheim's general fund comes from tourism.

Another major attraction in Orange County is Huntington Beach, which has become a ghost town.

The Huntington Beach parking lots are closed to enforce social distancing, although the beaches themselves remain open.

The loss of visitors also means a big hit to revenues of local city governments.

Anaheim, for example, gets about 60 percent of its $355 million general fund from tourism, according to city spokesman Mike Lyster. A lot of the visitors to Disneyland and other attractions in Anaheim also spend money elsewhere in Orange County.

The president of Visit Huntington Beach says he'd hate to see that taken from the community.

"This virus is affecting, I think, the very fabric of our economic DNA in a big way," said Kelly Miller, president of Visit Huntington Beach. "The beach is the beach. And we have that to hold on to. My golly, that's what we are gonna do."

But there's hope on the horizon as some city leaders look ahead to solutions and ways to recover.

In an emergency meeting on Thursday night, the Anaheim City Council heard the Recovery Anaheim proposal. If passed, $15 million will go toward families in need and marketing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyanaheimhuntington beachbeachesorange county newsbusinesseconomycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News