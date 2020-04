Orange County officials criticize Gov. Newsom's order closing beaches amid coronavirus emergency

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a "hard close" of all beaches in Orange County after seeing thousands of people flock to coastal cities over the past weekend.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom's order on Thursday closing beaches there in response to crowds flocking to the area last weekend.In response to Gov. Newsom's order focusing on Orange County beaches amid the coronavirus emergency , Supervisor Michelle Steel said "there was no rational basis for this action" during a news conference."It's a clear example of unnecessary government overreach. His actions are arbitrary and capricious and is an act of retribution against Orange County," said Steel."We have here an opportunity to embrace personal responsibility while also taking care of our neighbors. Gov. Newsom clearly doesn't share that faith and I will be looking into the right response to the governor's overreaction and abuse of power."Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner also vocalized his opposition to the governor's order during the news conference."I urge the governor to not single out Orange County. I urge him to listen to the locals and to the healthcare professionals, and to realize that what we are doing here in Orange County is in fact working. That's not my statement, that's the statement our health director Dr. Quick gave to us in a board meeting," said Wagner.The Orange County news conference came following Gov. Newsom announced a "hard close" of all beaches in Orange County after seeing thousands of people at its coastal cities over the weekend."People that are congregating there that weren't practicing physical distancing that may go back to their community outside of Orange County and may not even know that they contracted the disease and now they put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk," Newsom said during a news conference.The order takes effect for all local and state beaches in Orange County beginning May 1.Newsom added that he hopes the order won't last very long. But he said he felt he had to do it to protect public health.