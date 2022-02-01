Health & Fitness

Stress, exhaustion deepen for health care workers at Orange County hospital

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- The pandemic has been a very stressful and trying time for health care workers who have been on the front lines since the beginning.

At Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, the stress has led many nurses and other care health care workers to switch departments or find jobs elsewhere.

The 500-plus-bed hospital has triaged COVID-19 patients into surge wards and intensive care units. Like in other parts of the country, Orange County saw a rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations amid the omicron surge.

Many of the staff have caught coronavirus twice themselves.

"I don't think the public understands necessarily what we're still seeing and dealing with," said Amy Langdale, an emergency room trauma nurse at the Mission Viejo hospital.

"We were heroes for what, a month? And we didn't like being heroes because we're not heroes, we're doing our job," Langdale said.

ICU nurse Danielle Shaw says she and her colleagues have all been through an emotional rollercoaster.

The hospital says about eight out of every 10 patients on ventilators in intensive care are unvaccinated.

Health care workers sometimes let family members give a last hug before patients go on a ventilator or to say goodbye when a love one fails to recover.

