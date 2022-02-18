CHP uses PIT maneuver to end wild chase near Downey

The pursuit started in Irvine, according to police. The Irvine Police Department told ABC7 they received a call about someone throwing fireworks at pedestrians.
At one point, the suspect - who was seen driving an older model Toyota - was speeding through the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area.
A PIT maneuver was performed, but officers were unsuccessful on the first attempt.
The suspect continued driving until officers attempted a second PIT maneuver, and ultimately blocked him in near Naranja Avenue and Jefferson Street in Downey.
The driver tried to run inside a nearby home, but was quickly apprehended by officers.
AIR7HD was over the scene as police hit him with a stun gun and took him into custody.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.