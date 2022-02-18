CHP uses PIT maneuver to end wild chase near Downey

EMBED <>More Videos

CHP uses PIT maneuver to end wild chase in Downey

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- A suspect who led officers on a chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties has been arrested in Downey.

The pursuit started in Irvine, according to police. The Irvine Police Department told ABC7 they received a call about someone throwing fireworks at pedestrians.

At one point, the suspect - who was seen driving an older model Toyota - was speeding through the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area.

A PIT maneuver was performed, but officers were unsuccessful on the first attempt.

EMBED More News Videos

The man led police on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the Norwalk area and onto the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, until he exited onto Lakewood Boulevard in Downey.



The suspect continued driving until officers attempted a second PIT maneuver, and ultimately blocked him in near Naranja Avenue and Jefferson Street in Downey.

The driver tried to run inside a nearby home, but was quickly apprehended by officers.

AIR7HD was over the scene as police hit him with a stun gun and took him into custody.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakelos angeles countypolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CSU Chancellor resigns amid criticism over handling of harassment case
Stolen Amazon truck strikes, kills street vendor near South Park
Police ask for help identifying suspect who pulled gun at shoe store
New phase of COVID: Here's what CA's 'SMARTER' plan will address
Newsom unveils shift to 'endemic' approach to COVID
$50K reward offered in case of deadly hit-and-run crash in South LA
Man dies after getting hit by Metrolink train in Burbank
Show More
OT fraud charges hit former, current CHP officers from East LA station
Dad found safe after going missing on Mt. Pinos hike during snowstorm
Tom Holland swings from 'Spider-Man' to video game hero in 'Uncharted'
Stafford criticized for reaction after photographer falls off stage
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 women near West Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News