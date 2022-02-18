CHP uses PIT maneuver to end wild chase near Downey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11576008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man led police on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the Norwalk area and onto the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, until he exited onto Lakewood Boulevard in Downey.

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- A suspect who led officers on a chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties has been arrested in Downey.The pursuit started in Irvine, according to police. The Irvine Police Department told ABC7 they received a call about someone throwing fireworks at pedestrians.At one point, the suspect - who was seen driving an older model Toyota - was speeding through the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area.A PIT maneuver was performed, but officers were unsuccessful on the first attempt.The suspect continued driving until officers attempted a second PIT maneuver, and ultimately blocked him in near Naranja Avenue and Jefferson Street in Downey.The driver tried to run inside a nearby home, but was quickly apprehended by officers.AIR7HD was over the scene as police hit him with a stun gun and took him into custody.