Winter storm causes mudslides in Silverado Canyon, other fire burn areas; evacuation warning in effect

A winter storm that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of Southern California overnight sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.Silverado Canyon along with Williams and Modjeska canyon areas are under evacuation warnings.Multiple mudslides near the Silverado Canyon burn areas covered a road out of the canyon.Video from the scene appeared to show damage to at least one home. No injuries have been reported.The mudslide along Silverado Canyon Road, near Sycamore Drive and Rancho Way, and close to the Silverado and Bond fire burn scars, was first reported about 11 p.m. Thursday.Mud covered the road about a mile from the Orange County Fire Authority station in the canyon.A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County through 4 p.m. Friday. Forecasters said heavy rain was expected Friday morning and included a chance of thunderstorms and rain rates topping a half-inch per hour.