SoCal Strong

Orange County sisters teach seniors about technology during coronavirus

Sisters Anchal and Anushka Bhaskar are among a group of Orange County students volunteering to tutor senior citizens about technology.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several years ago students at Aliso Niguel High School started the Technology Tutor program at the Sea Country Senior and Community Center in Laguna Niguel as a way for younger generations to teach senior citizens about today's technology.

Anushka Bhaskar, now a student at Harvard, was one of the high school tutors in that first inaugural group. Now her younger sister, Anchal Bhaskar, a senior at Aliso Niguel High School, runs the program and has expanded it to include even more high schools.

So when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the senior center was forced to close its doors, and the Tech Tutor program was moved online via video calls, forcing the seniors to practice what they had learned.

"It was a little stressful when we first started," said Anchal. "But it's working perfectly. Everyone knows what they're doing. I've heard really good things from the seniors."

"It's hard to find somebody who cares that much. They were great all of them," said Donna Moinfar, a senior involved in the program.

Despite the pandemic, the program continues to be a success as seniors are eager to learn and connect with the younger generation.

"As someone who grew up with my grandparents living in India," said Anushka. "It's really taught me the value of this intergenerational bond.... But it's also taught me you can find family in community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologylaguna niguelsocal strong
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Seniors & healthcare workers honored with first responder parade
SoCal Strong: Meet the locals who have turned into heroes during the coronavirus crisis
Designer switches gears, makes fashionable face masks
South Pasadena restaurants band together.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials, state officials
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Show More
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Hundreds of jobs available at KPC Health hospitals in OC, IE
More TOP STORIES News