Orange County stabbing spree: 3 of 4 victims identified in violent rampage

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three of the four victims who were killed during a stabbing rampage that spanned two Orange County cities were identified Thursday.

The Orange County coroner's office identified two of the victims. Pascual Rioja Lorenzo, 39, was fatally stabbed at a Subway parking lot on 1st Street in Santa Ana. The Garden Grove resident died at the scene.

Another victim, identified as 58-year-old Robert Parker, was a security guard in a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. The resident of Orange was stabbed inside the store and rushed to the hospital but later died.

The suspect in the killings, Zachary Castaneda, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he came out of the convenience store. He dropped a knife and a handgun that he had taken from the security guard by cutting off the guard's belt and holster, police said.

A third victim was identified by his son as Helmuth Hauprich. Erwin Hauprich said his father died at hospital Wednesday after he and his roommate were stabbed at their apartment complex located in the 12000 block of Jentges Avenue.

The unidentified fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police said the suspect also lived in the complex, but it is unclear if the suspect knew the two neighbors.
