Health & Fitness

OC anticipating move to orange tier soon, letting restaurants, churches expand capacity

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- With vaccine distribution on the rise, Orange County could move into the state's less-restrictive orange tier any day now.

That means even more people will be able to venture out to places like Disneyland, the OC Fair and Angel Stadium.

Restaurants, movie theaters and churches will also be allowed to increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.

Retail would jump from 50% to no limit, and bars that don't serve food would finally get to open.

"The vaccine rollout has been accelerating so quickly lately, that as long as there's no variant that gets around it, I think hopefully fingers crossed, things will keep opening more and more up," said Jeremy Carney of Coto De Caza.

Earlier this month, the county jumped from the most-restrictive purple tier to red as cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations dropped around the region.



The county is preparing to open another super POD - point of distribution - vaccine site at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa Wednesday, a day before eligibility statewide opens up to people ages 50 and up.

The extra site will be needed even more when eligibility opens up to people 16 and older on April 15.

"Our hope is that in the next few weeks, we see much more supply not only here in Anaheim, but across Orange County that will help us vaccinate those large numbers that we're looking at over the next few weeks," said Mike Lyster, spokesman for the city of Anaheim.

Anaheim continues to host vaccine sites at Disneyland and the Convention Center, helping Orange County administer over 1.4 million doses to date. That number includes vaccines given at hospitals, pharmacies, and the smaller mobile clinics.

"The smaller PODs like this try to reach out to the pockets that are hard to reach," said Doug Chaffee, an Orange County supervisor.

On top of all the major steps being taken this week, baseball returns to Angel Stadium Thursday with a limited number of fans.

"I'm excited," said Katlyn McCormick of Victorville. "I'm ready for everything to start opening up and somewhat go back to normal."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorange countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus orange countycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after shots fired at LAPD in Sylmar
Lil Nas X's controversial 'Satan' shoes sell out in under a minute
Murder suspect recaptured after erroneous release from LA jail
LA sports fans hopeful as UCLA, USC advance to Elite 8
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Gardeners, nannies, flight crews now eligible for vaccine in LA County
LAPD shoot, kill man allegedly armed with handgun
Show More
Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Biden staffer blocks Ted Cruz from taking video at migrant facility
Serial killer who murdered 10-year-old Riverside County boy dies
Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after high-speed chase in South LA
Fire engulfs car at Baldwin Park gas station after explosion caught on video
More TOP STORIES News