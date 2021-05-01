Orange County Democrats call for investigation into sexual harassment allegations at DA's office

ORANGE, Calif. -- The Democratic Party of Orange County is calling for an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the office of O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer.Four female prosecutors in the DAs office filed claims that they, as well as a 16-year-old intern, were sexually harassed by staff. They say Spitzer retaliated against an alleged victim, and the abusive behavior was known for years.The county's Democratic Party Chairwoman Ada Briceño Thursday called on the Orange County Office of Independent Review to launch the investigation."An independent review of the District Attorney's office is needed to build the trust that all of us --including Orange County's victims of sexual assault and harassment -- desperately need," Briceño stated.Spitzer's office referred back to a February statement, which read in part:"The employee accused of harassment was immediately put on leave after an initial investigation by OCDA. The employee chose to resign from the office during the ongoing investigation."Spitzer also denied having seen any of the alleged harassment or being told about it.