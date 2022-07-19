Orange police looking for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint, fled on skateboard

Surveillance video shows the man, wearing a face mask and bright blue sunglasses and carrying a skateboard, remove a gun from his waistband and brandish it under the plastic divider at the store clerk.
The clerk counts out cash from the register and hands it over and the man takes off into the parking lot, heading west on his skateboard.
The incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on July 10 at a Shell station at 4035 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange police asked anyone with information to contact Det. O'Neil-Tennant at (714)744-7313.