Marriage proposal banner falls from the sky in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Did Summer say yes?It's a question some residents in Orange have been thinking about after a banner reading ""Will you marry me Summer? Jeremiah" fell from the sky.An airplane carrying the banner was flying over the city on Thursday.But residents started to call police when they saw the banner falling from the sky and land in a nearby wash."Banner fell from the sky in Orange! Summer, this is not a sign of a bad marriage," the Orange Police Department tweeted. "Our community wants to know, will you marry Jeremiah??"No one was injured and no damage was caused by the falling banner, but residents are all wondering the same thing: What did Summer say?