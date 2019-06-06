Orange: Motorcyclist dies after crash with fire truck

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist has died and three firefighters have minor injuries following a crash involving a fire truck in the city of Orange on Wednesday.According to Orange police, officers responded to the crash at about 4:41 p.m. near E. Collins Avenue and Roberto.The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The three firefighters were also transported with non-life threatening injuries, police said.It's unclear whether the fire truck had lights and sirens blaring at the time of the crash.The California Highway Patrol will be handling the crash investigation.Northbound Prospect is closed at Bond, and eastbound Collins is closed at Wanda, police said. The closures will be in effect until further notice.Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Orange Police Department or CHP.