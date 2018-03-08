The same day officials put out a call for public help, police arrested a suspect in a series of robberies at the Outlets at Orange.The man was seen stealing from a store at the outlet center and then robbing multiple victims by knifepoint in their cars and walking on Friday."He then went into two cars that were occupied by people and he robbed them at knifepoint and then he robbed two other victims that were pedestrians," said Sgt. Phil McMullan.Officers arrested Amos Gonzalez, 18, of Garden Grove. They said they were led to him by a viewer who saw the report on ABC7 Eyewitness News.Police say they believe the man was walking through the large parking lot between 4-6 p.m. Friday, looking for potential victims. Fortunately, no one was injured.The arrest was announced late Wednesday. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.Some visitors to the popular mall were shocked to hear about the crimes."I think that's crazy. I'd be scared. That's so scary and I always come here too," said Nadine Wilkey from Buena Park.Earlier Wednesday, officers put out a call for the public's help identifying the man. They also reminded the public to always be aware of their surroundings."Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, the Block, high-end malls - they're not afraid to do anything anymore," said Vic DelPalacio.The management company for the Outlets at Orange sent us this statement:"Providing a safe and secure environment for our guests and employees is our highest priority at The Outlets at Orange. We maintain a close working relationship with the Orange Police Department to execute proactive security strategies, both seen and unseen, throughout the mall and community. Additionally, our security team is available to assist customers at any time."The man's crime spree is making Wilkey think twice about how she walks through the parking lot. "Now it does, yes. I'm definitely going to be a little more worried, looking over my shoulder when I get in my car."If you have any information about the suspect or this case, you're asked to call Orange PD detectives at 714-744-7572.