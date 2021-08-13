lightning

Teen critical, 5 injured after lightning strikes Orchard Beach in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

NEW YORK CITY -- A trip to a New York City beach turned tragic as a reported lightning strike injured six people including a teenager who remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows the aftermath after several people were injured during a lightning strike.



Beachgoers abandoned their belongings and ran for their lives when a vicious storm cell blasted through the area - seemingly out of nowhere.

Authorities say a total of six people were struck by lightning while sitting together on the sand.

All were taken to a local hospital.

A 13-year-old boy is listed in critical condition. The five others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness Ralph Gonzalez described what unfolded on the beach.

"It was bad. Everybody was running," Gonzalez said. "Next thing you know, the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere, all around us."

Calls started coming into 911.

"We got calls for numerous people struck by lighting," one operator said.

An official with the NYC Parks Department released the following statement:

"Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach. Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident."



The ages and genders of the other victims have not been released.

"There's no rationalizing it. It's just Mother Nature, if you want to call it that," Gonzalez said. "It's just sad, all around sad day."
Related topics:
weathernew york citybeacheslightningstorm
