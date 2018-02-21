After years of trying to crack down on the party houses in the Hollywood Hills and other parts of the city, council members approved an ordinance that may shut them down for good.Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, whose district includes the Hollywood Hills, led the charge this time around with an ordinance that carries substantial fines for party organizers and property owners.At a home in the neighborhood, he explains that for years City Hall has heard the complaints of residents up there that the parties have gotten out of hand."I literally got a call one day from a resident, frantic, saying there is a baby giraffe walking up the street for one of these parties. So it is seriously out of control," he said.The ordinance gives the LAPD and city attorney's office new guidelines on shutting down parties that can draw hundreds of people up into the hillside communities.Deputy City Attorney Steve Houchin said the new ordinance "allows us to call this what it is, which is a loud or unruly gathering."One resident said they don't want to be as she put it, "party poopers," they just don't want any more of the large parties that clog up their streets with people, traffic and trash."It's the trash, some of it is even unmentionable with what people have to deal with, what children have to deal with, families walking their dogs in the morning and the residuals of these parties...it's really been quite horrific," Anatasia Mann said.The penalties range from $100 for the first offense of police being called to shut down a party to as much as $8,000 for repeat offenders.The council unanimously supported the measure."We would hope this helps us get a handle on a problem we've been facing for many years," Councilman Paul Koretz said.Once Mayor Eric Garcetti signs the ordinance, it will go into effect a few days after that. He is expected to sign it within a week.