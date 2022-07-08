Dodgers icon Orel Hershiser's missing Yorkie found after taking to social media for help

Hershiser's pup, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Popcorn, went missing late on July 4th in the Highland Park area.
Hershiser offered a $1,000 reward on Twitter.
According to an update posted Thursday evening, Hershiser posted a photo of Popcorn and his other Yorkie Peanut, saying they've been reunited.
"Popcorn and Peanut back together!" he wrote. "So grateful for all your help! Popcorn in my right hand!"
