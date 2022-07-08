missing dog

Dodgers icon Orel Hershiser's missing Yorkie found after taking to social media for help

"So grateful for all your help!" wrote Hershiser on Twitter.
Dodgers' Orel Hershiser ask for public's help in finding missing dog

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After asking the public's help, Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser's missing dog has been found.

Hershiser's pup, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Popcorn, went missing late on July 4th in the Highland Park area.

Hershiser offered a $1,000 reward on Twitter.

According to an update posted Thursday evening, Hershiser posted a photo of Popcorn and his other Yorkie Peanut, saying they've been reunited.

"Popcorn and Peanut back together!" he wrote. "So grateful for all your help! Popcorn in my right hand!"



