Dodgers icon Orel Hershiser's missing Yorkie found after taking to social media for help

Popcorn and Peanut back together! So grateful for all your help! Popcorn in my right hand! pic.twitter.com/ZHmOa6Lyx6 — Orel Hershiser (@OrelHershiser) July 7, 2022

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After asking the public's help, Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser's missing dog has been found.Hershiser's pup, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Popcorn, went missing late on July 4th in the Highland Park area.Hershiser offered a $1,000 reward on Twitter.According to an update posted Thursday evening, Hershiser posted a photo of Popcorn and his other Yorkie Peanut, saying they've been reunited."Popcorn and Peanut back together!" he wrote. "So grateful for all your help! Popcorn in my right hand!"