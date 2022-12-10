Orion capsule from NASA flew over moon, Apollo landing sights; now making its descent back to Earth

NASA's Orion capsule is on its way home from the moon to wrap up a three-week test flight.

The capsule and its test dummies came within 80 miles of the far side of the moon Monday.

Once emerging from behind the moon, Orion flew over a couple Apollo landing sites.

The capsule was too high to make out the Apollo lander descent stages or anything else left behind by astronauts more than a half-century ago.

Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off of San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next moonshot.