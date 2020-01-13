Oscars

Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

LOS ANGELES -- A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.

This is one of several records broken when the 2020 Oscars nominations were announced Monday.

With his ninth directing nomination, Martin Scorsese is now the most-nominated living director with his "The Irishman" nomination. Only William Wyler has more nominations in the category, with a total of 12.

Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated for her role in "Little Women," is the second youngest four-time acting nominee at age 25. At age 24, Jennifer Lawrence became the youngest when she was nominated for "Joy" in 2015.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

John Williams continued to add to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 47th. His overall total of 52 nominations -- including five for Original Song -- is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.

With his 10th nomination, Alan Robert Murray has set a record for the Sound Editing category.

There were, however, some surprises. Awkwafina was poised to become just the second Asian American nominated for best actress after scoring the title at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Nine films scored Best Picture nominations, and "Joker" led the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix's for Best Actor. "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" each collected 10 nominations.

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsmoviesaward showsmovie newsawardmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News