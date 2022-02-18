On The Red Carpet: Oscar Nominations Special | Take a look at the films up for Oscar gold

Oscars

On The Red Carpet takes a look at the films up for Oscar gold

In this special Oscar edition of On The Red Carpet, we take a look at the films up for Oscar gold.

Leading the pack of nominees is "The Power of the Dog," which earned 12 nominations. Close behind was "Dune" with 10. "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied with seven apiece and "King Richard" scored six nominations.

This year's best picture nominees are: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

Plus, we take a closer look at this year's best actor and actress nominees, and we share our picks for the top 10 Oscar red carpet fashion moments ever!

Watch "On The Red Carpet: Oscar Nominee Special" on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.



WATCH | The significance of having 3 women host this year's Oscars
George Pennacchio talks with three trailblazing women in entertainment journalism about the significance of having three women host the Oscars.

