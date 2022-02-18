On The Red Carpet: Oscar Nominations Special | Take a look at the films up for Oscar gold

Leading the pack of nominees is "The Power of the Dog," which earned 12 nominations. Close behind was "Dune" with 10. "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied with seven apiece and "King Richard" scored six nominations.
This year's best picture nominees are: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."
Plus, we take a closer look at this year's best actor and actress nominees, and we share our picks for the top 10 Oscar red carpet fashion moments ever!
