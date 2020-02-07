Oscars

Oscars 2020: Final touches underway for Hollywood's biggest night ahead of expected rain

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theater but is still under wraps with less than 48 hours left until the Oscars, also known as Hollywood's biggest night.

In anticipation of some rain that's expected on Sunday, crews have installed a plastic covering over the red carpet entrance where droves of celebrities will shine before the awards ceremony.

This is the second year in a row that there is no designated host for the show. However, the Academy has called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time.

The nominated movies are stars within their own right, such as the "Joker" which is leading the pack with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Actor in a leading role. "The Irishmen," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.

EMBED More News Videos

"Joker" topped all films with 11 Oscar nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "1917" all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.



The box office smash "Parasite" is also the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture. If it wins, it would be the first foreign language film to take home the top prize.

Meanwhile, several streets surrounding the theater are already blocked off and will continue to be off-limits to drivers and pedestrians through Wednesday, Feb. 12

Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the 2020 nominations list for your pool

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles countyoscarsaward showsacademy awardsawardu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News