Oscar Sunday preparations underway on Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The countdown is on to the biggest night in Hollywood. Crews have been busy setting up in and around the Dolby Theatre for Oscar Sunday.

"There's no place like home, right?" Oscars red carpet producer Joe Lewis said.

Lewis is thrilled that the 94th Academy Awards is returning to the Dolby Theatre after a pivot last year to a smaller event as COVID-19 pandemic modifications moved the Oscars ceremony into Union Station downtown.

"It's not only good for the industry and good for Hollywood, but I think it's good for everyone for us to be getting back to what we love to do," Lewis said.

The production means Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue will be shut down for the next week.

Tourists flocking to Hollywood Boulevard get a sneak peek of what's going on behind the scenes before the big show on Sunday.

"It's very impressive," Cheryl Law of Kansas City said. "I'm certainly going to be watching it knowing that we've seen the setup."

Another group came all the way from Norway to see the sights.

"It's amazing. It's quite different from Norway," Oliver Simonsen said. "We get to see a lot of things we don't see at home. It's cool."

Some tourists are hoping to get a glimpse of the celebrities that will show up on Oscar Sunday.

"I would really like to see Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga, I like those very much," Nora Wigen of Norway said.

While the boulevard isn't quite camera-ready yet, it will be.

"On schedule for now, knock on wood," Lewis said.

