Oscars 2020: Road closures in effect around Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Road closures were in full effect Sunday in Hollywood, where crews have been slowly shutting down the area around the Dolby Theater for the Oscars.

Road closures include Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea to Cahuenga boulevards and Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue. For a full list of closures, including pedestrian restrictions, click here.

Officials are warning drivers that temporary no-parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at 92nd Academy Awards

Metro Red Line trains will also bypass the Hollywood and Highland station Sunday.

Many roads are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Monday, but some will stay closed until Wednesday morning.

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune into:
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

