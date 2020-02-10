Traffic

Oscars 2020: Some Hollywood streets remain closed as cleanup begins

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Oscars and after parties are over, but cleanup has just begun at the Dolby Theatre, where crews were working Monday to remove the red carpet, press risers and other structures set up for Hollywood's biggest night.

A portion of Hollywood Boulevard, which has been shut down for two weeks, is expected to reopen Wednesday morning. The closure is in effect from Cahuenga Boulevard to La Brea Avenue.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees went home with gold

Some streets in the area surrounding the Hollywood and Highland shopping mall reopened Monday morning, but heavy traffic was expected as ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was filming at the Dolby Theatre.

Officials warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.

For a full list of closures, including pedestrian restrictions, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyoscarsaward showsroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News