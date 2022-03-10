Oscars

On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars

By
EMBED <>More Videos

On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars

On The Red Carpet is counting down to Oscar Sunday!

This year, the traditional Oscar Luncheon returned. It's a great way for all the nominees to mix and mingle with each other, but for us, it was one stop shopping to talk with the stars.

We also take a look at the many actors who made some incredible, award-worthy transformations to get into character for their roles.

Plus, we share our picks for the best dressed men at the Oscars!

Watch "On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars" on Sunday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.



WATCH | On The Red Carpet takes a look at the films up for Oscar gold
EMBED More News Videos

In this special Oscar edition of On The Red Carpet, we take a look at the films up for Oscar gold, plus this year's best actor and actress nominees and our top 10 Oscar red carpet fashion moments!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showsfashionotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Breaking new ground with this Oscar-nominated documentary short
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Oscar presenters to include Lily James, Simu Liu
'West Side Story: A New Generation': In-depth look at Spielberg's film
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspects attacking Lamborghini driver during DTLA robbery
Suspect photos released in hit-and-run that killed dad, daughter
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 murder of IE woman
CDC could release new guidelines for masking on public transit
Report: Pilot fought to save helicopter before deadly OC crash
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
Show More
TX daycare under investigation after girl, 6, left in van
CHP officers injured in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in Mid-City
SoCal tactical combat medics on medical mission in Ukraine
Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame with hard work and big payoff
Minimum wage will rise to $15.96 an hour in unincorporated LA County
More TOP STORIES News