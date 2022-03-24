Oscars

On The Red Carpet: Oscar Sunday Preview

By
On The Red Carpet is getting you ready for Oscar Sunday, when the world's biggest movie stars will be honored at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood!

We take you behind the scenes, where round-the-clock preparations are underway.

We also take an in-depth look at this year's nominees who are vying for entertainment's most coveted prize.

Plus, check out our list of top 10 most memorable fashion moments in Oscars' red carpet history.

Watch "On The Red Carpet: Oscar Sunday Preview" on Saturday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. wherever you stream ABC7.



FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations
Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
