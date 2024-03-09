Step into the spotlight with the 'Oscars Fan Experience' photo-op at the Academy Museum
ByAshley Mackey
Saturday, March 9, 2024 11:27PM
This weekend, ABC and Amazon Fire TV are inviting guests to visit a free fan photo-op experience celebrating the Oscars at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to strike a pose!
This weekend, ABC and Amazon Fire TV are inviting guests to visit a free fan photo-op experience celebrating the Oscars at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The one-of-a-kind immersive installation allows guests visiting the museum to take the perfect Instagram photo ahead of the big show.
The exhibit is located at the museum on Wilshire Boulevard and is only available to "Oscars Night at the Museum" ticket holders. You can stop by and take your photo on Saturday until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures website.
DON'T MISS the 2024 Oscars live Sunday on ABC! Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.
The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years, followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."
